Black Magic

By rowland + broughton
Black Magic
Nestled in the woods with views of rock outcroppings to the east, “Black Magic” is R+B’s latest modern gem. The home features black metal corrugated skin, making a bold statement against surrounding mountainside. Large sliding patio doors opening on to a southern deck provides this home with inside and outside livability.

rowland + broughton
@rowland_broughton
Location
  • Aspen, Colorado
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    2992
  • 2992