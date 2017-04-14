Black Box House is a minimalist residence located in Kanagawa, Japan, designed by Takatina. Black Box House, designed for an international fashion buyer and his family of four, sits in a hilly suburban residential district with detached houses, about 15 miles west of Tokyo. The elevated corner lot is surrounded by light colored stucco houses with roadside windows covered by curtains which are a common suburban scenery in Japan. Rejecting this outside scenery while creating an introspective microcosmos filled with natural light and wind became the main concept of this house.