Try Dwell+ for Free

Birch Le Collaboration House

By
Birch Le Collaboration House
View Photos

Hygge Supply completed this ultimate kit home in June 2019 and began offering overnight stays to potential clients and design enthusiasts on July 1. Designed and built with the intention of being an experiential showroom for potential clients, Hygge Supply founder and designer, Kelly Sean Karcher, envisioned the home to incorporate those materials and products that fell in line both aesthetically and ethically with principles of the Hygge Supply brand.

“I wanted this home to highlight the best of Hygge Supply. That included visually the design of the home, practically with the simplicity of the systems used to construct the home, and lastly, with the products and materials we used in the home. We wanted to partner with companies who shared not only a similar design philosophy, but that also were environmentally responsible and sustainable,” Karcher stated.

Karcher and team partnered with several different companies to bring the home to life. On the exterior, Hygge Supply partnered with Thermory for the responsibly sourced, chemical-free spruce cladding. Hygge also used Marvin for all windows and doors in the home, which are produced in the US using environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. On the interior, Hygge partnered with sustainable architectural material distributor, Cara Green, to source solid surface Durat countertops, which are made from 30-50% recycled hard plastics and are 100% recyclable. Low-VOC C2 Luxe paint was used throughout the home. All cabinets, vanities, and kitchen islands are designed and produced by Hygge Supply, using no-VOC powder coat finishes.

Hygge Supply partnered exclusively with Rove Concepts for the interior furnishings. With a focus on modern contemporary and Nordic designs, Rove Concepts aligned with the Scandinavian inspiration that drove Karcher to develop Hygge Supply.

“I was drawn to the clean lines and neutral tones of Rove Concepts. The design of the furniture felt like it could be a natural extension of the home,” Karcher said. “At Hygge Supply, we believe in comfortable minimalism and Rove Concepts really offered that to us in statement pieces that were warm and inviting and could stand on their own.”

Hygge Supply also partnered with Fermob to furnish the exterior, creating an inviting and elegant outdoor living and dining area in the large covered porch.

Followers of the company can book a visit to the 3 bedroom (there is a bunk space), 2.5 bathroom house managed by the short-term rental arm of the company Hygge Stay. Take a look at our Collections category to book through Dwell Travel.

uploaded Birch Le Collaboration House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Living Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Sectional, Light Hardwood Floor, Coffee Tables, and Pendant Lighting. Great room. Dining and living area. Photo of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Great room. Dining and living area.

Modern home with Dining Room, Shelves, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Table, and Wood Burning Fireplace. Dining and kitchen area. Photo 2 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Dining and kitchen area.

Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Entry Hallway with floor-to-ceiling cabinets. Photo 3 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Entry Hallway with floor-to-ceiling cabinets.

Modern home with Living Room, Console Tables, Sectional, Medium Hardwood Floor, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Ceiling Lighting. Living room with hallway view to master bedroom. Photo 4 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Living room with hallway view to master bedroom.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Wood Burning Fireplace, Sectional, and Chair. Living room with steel mantel wood-burning fireplace. Photo 5 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Living room with steel mantel wood-burning fireplace.

Modern home with Bath Room, Subway Tile Wall, Full Shower, Open Shower, Pendant Lighting, Undermount Sink, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Two Piece Toilet. Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving. Photo 6 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Guest bathroom with wood grate floor and shelving.

Modern home with Bedroom, Medium Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Night Stands, Bed, and Shelves. Guest bedroom with IC2 Air ceiling fan from Modern Fan Company. Photo 7 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Guest bedroom with IC2 Air ceiling fan from Modern Fan Company.

Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Hallway view from guest bedroom through to doorway to the covered porch patio. Photo 8 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Hallway view from guest bedroom through to doorway to the covered porch patio.

Modern home with Kitchen, Undermount Sink, Refrigerator, Ceiling Lighting, Cooktops, Medium Hardwood Floor, Colorful Cabinet, and Wall Oven. Hygge Supply cabinets with shelving inserts in kitchen. Photo 9 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Hygge Supply cabinets with shelving inserts in kitchen.

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceiling Lighting, Wall Oven, Colorful Cabinet, Refrigerator, Pendant Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Cooktops, Undermount Sink, and Dishwasher. Kitchen and hallway view. Photo 10 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Kitchen and hallway view.

Modern home with Living Room, Wood Burning Fireplace, Chair, Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Sectional, Ceiling Lighting, and Coffee Tables. Kitchen, dining , and living room Photo 11 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Kitchen, dining , and living room

Modern home with Bath Room, Two Piece Toilet, Ceiling Lighting, Undermount Sink, Subway Tile Wall, Open Shower, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition. Photo 12 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Master bath soaking tub view from glass wall partition.

Modern home with Bath Room, Pendant Lighting, Undermount Sink, Medium Hardwood Floor, Two Piece Toilet, Open Shower, Ceiling Lighting, and Subway Tile Wall. Master bath wet room with views of trees. Photo 13 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Master bath wet room with views of trees.

Modern home with Bedroom, Ceiling Lighting, Medium Hardwood Floor, Night Stands, Bed, and Shelves. Master bathroom and master bedroom. Photo 14 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Master bathroom and master bedroom.

Modern home with Bedroom, Ceiling Lighting, Night Stands, Bed, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Master bedroom Photo 15 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Master bedroom

Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Hallway view to master bedroom and master bathroom. Photo 16 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Hallway view to master bedroom and master bathroom.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Side Yard, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Hanging Lighting. Outdoor living space with wood-burning fireplace under large covered porch. Photo 17 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Outdoor living space with wood-burning fireplace under large covered porch.

Modern home with Outdoor, Side Yard, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Outdoor living area in covered porch. Photo 18 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Outdoor living area in covered porch.

Modern home with Outdoor, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Hanging Lighting. Outdoor dining area. Photo 19 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Outdoor dining area.

Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Side Yard. Outdoor fire pit area. Photo 20 of Birch Le Collaboration HouseView Photos

Outdoor fire pit area.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Hygge Supply
Photographer
  • Will Johnson

Overview

Location
  • Lake Leelanau, Michigan
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2019