BEYOME // Lavapiés

BEYOME is a flexible housing system, which adapts to every need of use of space of its inhabitants.

Thanks to its design, technology and its own robotic furniture system, BEYOME allows, in an apartment like this one, to double the living area from 45m2 useful to 90m2 functional.

A concept designed to improve the habitability of homes of less than 65m2, thanks to technology and architectural innovation.

Only In Spain, more than 30% of homes are below that size.

BEYOME proposes sustainable housing that adapts to each stage and moment of life through re-configurable spaces that improve the rigid traditional housing from the point of view of habitability, energy efficiency, accessibility between spaces and work conciliation.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for a radical change in housing. Situations such as family cohabitation with teleworking, which in many cases has been definitively implemented, reflect the fact that the current concept of housing is not very flexible and adaptable to change.

BEYOME responds to the growing demand to live, work and even enjoy in the same space.

The apartment has two bedrooms, one of them with a dressing room, two closed areas for work or study, a living room, bathroom and a kitchen of up to 30m2. All this, equipped with two movable walls, which allows the option to rotate and deploy all the rooms of the house with a simple and convenient gesture, depending on the needs of the moment. In addition, these walls are equipped with fold-out bed systems, dining or work tables and various storage equipment and shelving.

www.youtube.com/wat...



"Just as our lives change, housing changes with us. It is not static."

"The real change is that the house adapts to our needs, not the other way around"

"Homes will no longer have one- or two-bedrooms but infinite situations"

"Living in a 70m2 house with the spatial benefits of a 120m2 one"

"Every m2 of your home is gold - no more empty rooms!"

"Our cities need thriving but compact dwellings that amplify our lives and senses, consuming fewer resources and optimizing space to the maximum."



BEYOME is led by Project Consortium projectconsortium.es and the architects of Enorme Studio enormestudio.es/,... with the financial backing of Xeito Investments xeitoinvestments.com , Family Office of the Mahía Solís family, co-founders of Kimak, (former Caamaño Group).

BEYOME, whose name comes from the contraction of "Beyond Home", aims to go beyond the traditional home to turn it into a flexible home adapted to our contemporary lifestyle.

Project: BEYOME // Lavapiés

Design and Building:

BEYOME www.beyome.live

Place: Lavapiés, Madrid

Date: March 2022

Photo and Video Javier de Paz García.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LINKEDIN: www.linkedin.com/com...

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/bey...

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/bey...

