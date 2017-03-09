Beverley Master Bedroom Suite Addition
New master bedroom suite addition to a Craftsman bungalow in Berkeley
Master Bedroom Suite Addition and New Deck
Master Bedroom and Deck Addition
Master Bedroom Addition
Master Bedroom Suite
Indoor/Outdoor Connection
Master Bedroom with custom floating nightstand
Custom floating nightstand
Master Bathroom with a walk-in shower
Walk out shower
Bathroom vanity with integral Corian counter and sinks
Cypress floating bench in the shower
Walk-in Dressing Room
Walk-in dressing room
