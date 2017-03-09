Beverley Master Bedroom Suite Addition

By Kathryn A. Rogers
New master bedroom suite addition to a Craftsman bungalow in Berkeley

Master Bedroom Suite Addition and New Deck

Master Bedroom and Deck Addition

Master Bedroom Addition

Master Bedroom Suite

Indoor/Outdoor Connection

Master Bedroom with custom floating nightstand

Custom floating nightstand

Master Bathroom with a walk-in shower

Walk out shower

Bathroom vanity with integral Corian counter and sinks

Cypress floating bench in the shower

Walk-in Dressing Room

Walk-in dressing room