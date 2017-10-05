Berkeley Home & Garden
Every inch of the inside and outside living areas are reconceived in this full house and guest-house renovation in Berkeley. In the main house the entire floor plan is flipped to re-orient public and private areas, with the formerly small, chopped up spaces opened and integrated with their surroundings. The studio, previously a deteriorating garage, is transformed into a clean and cozy space with an outdoor area of its own. A palette of screen walls, Corten steel, stucco and concrete connect the materiality and forms of the two spaces. What was a drab, dysfunctional bungalow is now an inspiring and livable home for a young family.
uploaded Berkeley Home & Garden through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Living Area
Dining Area
Living Area
Master Bedroom
Patio
Front Exterior
Guest House
Guest House Interior