Before House

By David Benners Architecture
Before House
View Photos

The design for a new house in Greenway Parks successfully delivers the client’s taste for modernism and thoughtfully fits into a Dallas Conservation District. Abundant natural light, SIPs roof panels, spray-in foam wall insulation, and hand-troweled concrete floors create an inviting and energy efficient residence.

David Benners Architecture uploaded Before House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Brick Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, and Concrete Siding Material. Front Elevation Photo of Before HouseView Photos

Front Elevation

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Brick Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, and Shed RoofLine. Elevation from Greenway Photo 2 of Before HouseView Photos

Elevation from Greenway

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Table, Bar, Recessed Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Dining Gallery Photo 3 of Before HouseView Photos

Dining Gallery

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Chair, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Recessed Lighting, Concrete Floor, and Ribbon Fireplace. Living Room Photo 4 of Before HouseView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Recessed Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Glass Tile Backsplashe, Microwave, Wall Oven, Range Hood, Cooktops, and Undermount Sink. Kitchen Photo 5 of Before HouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Cabinet, Concrete Floor, Wall Oven, and Microwave. View from Kitchen to Greenway Photo 6 of Before HouseView Photos

View from Kitchen to Greenway

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Metal Railing. Mudroom and Stairs Photo 7 of Before HouseView Photos

Mudroom and Stairs

Modern home with Bath Room, Stone Counter, Travertine Floor, Undermount Sink, Undermount Tub, Soaking Tub, Corner Shower, Wall Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Stone Tile Wall. Master Bathroom Photo 8 of Before HouseView Photos

Master Bathroom

Credits

Posted By
d
David Benners Architecture
@davidbennersarchitecture
Landscape Design
  • Hocker Design Group
Builder
  • Haywood Construction
Photographer
  • Matt David Callahan

Overview

Location
  • Dallas, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2010
    • Square Feet
  • 4400

    • Press

    Publications
  • House & Garden