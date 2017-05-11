Before House
The design for a new house in Greenway Parks successfully delivers the client’s taste for modernism and thoughtfully fits into a Dallas Conservation District. Abundant natural light, SIPs roof panels, spray-in foam wall insulation, and hand-troweled concrete floors create an inviting and energy efficient residence.
David Benners Architecture uploaded Before House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Front Elevation
Elevation from Greenway
Dining Gallery
Living Room
Kitchen
View from Kitchen to Greenway
Mudroom and Stairs
Master Bathroom
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Landscape Design
- Hocker Design Group
Builder
- Haywood Construction
Photographer
- Matt David Callahan
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
4
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2010
Square Feet
4400
Press
Publications