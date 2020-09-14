This 1,300 square foot house is built on the foundation of a small Seattle bungalow. The owners love art, cooking, gardening, and rusted steel. They wanted the house to celebrate those things. Living spaces are stacked on two floors between two solid full height walls either side. These walls bracket an open plan with views through the house from front to back. This provides privacy on a tight urban lot and wall space for the client’s growing art collection. A custom steel stair and perforated steel fireplace surround provide porous screening to the living spaces from the street. A custom sliding TV armature was designed to allow flexible viewing from the Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. A multi-level deck incorporates a hot tub and extends the living space into the west-facing rear garden.

Materials and details are natural and honestly expressed. Exterior materials include Corten steel, stained cedar, and black anodized aluminum. Interior finishes include walnut floors & stairs, blackened steel, stainless steel plate counters, and plywood cabinets with a hand rubbed graphite stain.

The Owners commissioned artist Christopher Buening to complete a custom mural on the Main Floor. Meant to change over time, this artwork responds to the architecture and Owners in unique ways.