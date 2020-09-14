Beet Residence
This 1,300 square foot house is built on the foundation of a small Seattle bungalow. The owners love art, cooking, gardening, and rusted steel. They wanted the house to celebrate those things. Living spaces are stacked on two floors between two solid full height walls either side. These walls bracket an open plan with views through the house from front to back. This provides privacy on a tight urban lot and wall space for the client’s growing art collection. A custom steel stair and perforated steel fireplace surround provide porous screening to the living spaces from the street. A custom sliding TV armature was designed to allow flexible viewing from the Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. A multi-level deck incorporates a hot tub and extends the living space into the west-facing rear garden.
Materials and details are natural and honestly expressed. Exterior materials include Corten steel, stained cedar, and black anodized aluminum. Interior finishes include walnut floors & stairs, blackened steel, stainless steel plate counters, and plywood cabinets with a hand rubbed graphite stain.
The Owners commissioned artist Christopher Buening to complete a custom mural on the Main Floor. Meant to change over time, this artwork responds to the architecture and Owners in unique ways.
Corten steel walls bracket two story living spaces that open to the front and rear yards.
A black perforated steel fireplace hearth screens the stair and provides book storage.
A mural, commissioned by artist Chris Buening, evolves over time. It frames the entry to a small office.
The Graphite-stained plywood base cabinets at the Kitchen are capped with a stainless steel countertop. A steel shelf provides easy access to dishes and cooking tools.
A custom track-mounted TV in the living area allows it to be tucked away when not in use.
The stair, with its solid walnut treads and black wide-flange stringers, screens the main living areas from the street. The perforated steel fireplace mass serves as a guardrail as well as a screen.
A long, linear, skylight washes the art wall with light. Along the catwalk Library, a stained plywood bookshelf serves as display and guardrail.
Two bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and a laundry occupy the upper floor. White walls, walnut flooring, and stained birch doors form a common palette.
A linear skylight illuminates the stained plywood vanity and dark gray solid surface countertop. The gray Milestone acrylic plaster floor continues into the shower and extends up the walls.
The terraced, stained cedar hot tub deck extends down into the landscape. The wall and roof planes extend into the backyard, providing protection and privacy.