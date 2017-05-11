Beatty Street Loft

Splitting time between New York and Vancouver, the owners of a 1,100-square-foot loft in the latter city’s Crosstown neighborhood needed room to work from home, and as ardent sports fans they also wanted space to host large game-day gatherings. To seamlessly bring together the two activities and coastal influences, the couple to do a complete renovation of this loft space.

To ensure meals could be prepared without missing any sports action, the kitchen was oriented towards the sitting room and TV, where extra stools and chairs can easily be pulled in to accommodate more guests. Multiple work areas were added—a new dining room (once a storage room and shower), seating at the kitchen island, desk in the bedroom and dining table on the 400-square-foot covered patio.

To emphasize the openness of the loft space, lighter elements were used such as metal Vitsœ shelving, thin stone countertops, and lighter furniture on legs to balance heavier forms. In the ensuite, the mid century inspired custom vanity has the same effect. There, rhomboid Tex floor tiles by Mutina and gleaming subway tiles add texture to the neutral palette. In the bedroom, natural linen drapery creates privacy and darkness come evening. Highlighting the 19-foot ceilings, a Bocci 28.16 fixture cascades from the ceiling above the island. There are touches of black throughout to provide substance and grounding, as well as balance the presence of the large TV.

Inspired by Brooklyn’s warehouse lofts, modern craftsman elements were combined with the richness of oiled walnut to give the space a distinctly American feel—a warm reference to the couple’s bicoastal lives.

Nerd Stools by Muuto

Nerd Stools by Muuto

Herringbone glass tile from Interstyle

Herringbone glass tile from Interstyle

Bocci 28.16 Pendant

Bocci 28.16 Pendant

Modern home with Outdoor, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, and Landscape Lighting. Photo 4 of Beatty Street LoftView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Range Hood, Cooktops, White Cabinet, Glass Tile Backsplashe, Engineered Quartz Counter, Undermount Sink, Pendant Lighting, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Photo 5 of Beatty Street LoftView Photos
Slide up garage door

Slide up garage door

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range Hood, Undermount Sink, Pendant Lighting, Wine Cooler, Medium Hardwood Floor, White Cabinet, and Glass Tile Backsplashe. Photo 7 of Beatty Street LoftView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Ottomans, Coffee Tables, Medium Hardwood Floor, Bookcase, Table Lighting, and End Tables. Photo 8 of Beatty Street LoftView Photos
Modern home with Living Room, Floor Lighting, Coffee Tables, Accent Lighting, Chair, Bookcase, Ottomans, Medium Hardwood Floor, End Tables, Sofa, and Table Lighting. Photo 9 of Beatty Street LoftView Photos
All-Black Eames Lounger balancing the TV

All-Black Eames Lounger balancing the TV

Vitsœ Shelving

Vitsœ Shelving

Gubi floor lamp

Gubi floor lamp

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Photo 13 of Beatty Street LoftView Photos
Vitsœ shelving + Catch Chair by &Tradition

Vitsœ shelving + Catch Chair by &Tradition

Catch Chair by &Tradition, walnut bed and bedside table

Catch Chair by &Tradition, walnut bed and bedside table

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Shelves, Medium Hardwood Floor, Night Stands, and Chair. Photo 16 of Beatty Street LoftView Photos
Tex floor tile from Mutina, Custom walnut vanity, Bocci 21.5 pendant

Tex floor tile from Mutina, Custom walnut vanity, Bocci 21.5 pendant

Tex floor tile from Mutina, Custom walnut vanity, Bocci 21.5 pendant

Tex floor tile from Mutina, Custom walnut vanity, Bocci 21.5 pendant

Tex floor tile from Mutina, Custom walnut vanity, Bocci 21.5 pendant

Tex floor tile from Mutina, Custom walnut vanity, Bocci 21.5 pendant

Duravit sink & pedestal, Vola faucet, Flos String Light pendant

Duravit sink & pedestal, Vola faucet, Flos String Light pendant

