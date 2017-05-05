A radical remodel of a modest beach bungalow originally built in 1913 and relocated in 1920 to its current location, blocks from the ocean. The exterior of the Bay Street Residence remains true to form, preserving its inherent street presence. The interior has been fully renovated to create a streamline connection between each interior space and the rear yard. A 2-story rear addition provides a master suite and deck above while simultaneously creating a unique space below that serves as a terraced indoor dining and living area open to the outdoors.

