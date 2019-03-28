Located in the forested regions less than and hour north of the city, this holiday home in Barcelona, is a subtle homage to the early modernist movement that swept through Spain at the turn of the 20th century.

Constructed of clean geometric lines and rising out of a limestone base, the house was erected to take advantage of views of the natural landscape and the distant vistas of the Mediterranean. The immersive living, dining and kitchen areas share the ground floor with slide away glass that extend out to nature.

The bedrooms face north, allowing the cool breezes from the sea during summer to infiltrate the house, while the terraces are oriented southwards towards the sunsets.

Cool off and take a dip in the pool and enjoy breakfast in the sun where the light casts subtle reflections on the white walls and yellow sandstones where architecture and nature meet.