Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards
Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards

Bank Barn

By Birdseye
Bank Barn
View Photos

Located on a hillside meadow in rural Vermont, Bank Barn is a new residence conceptually inspired by the eponymous regional farm structures built into the banks of hills. At Bank Barn, a weathered cedar gable form is situated atop two 160’ linear concrete retaining walls. Utilizing the sloping topography, the support spaces and garage entrance are concealed below grade to create an extended plinth for the floor above. The main floor features an open living arrangement in a minimalist palette of exposed steel, plaster, concrete and curtainwall with expansive and uninterrupted views beyond. The concrete walls extend the living space outside with decks, green roof, hot tub and fire pit. Inside, a central freestanding steel staircase provides a sculptural pathway to the ensuite bedrooms above.

Bank Barn required intensive energy consultation and modeling as a central element of the design process. Early in the design process, the house was modeled to assess the design in terms of energy efficiency, thermal comfort and visual comfort. This modeling determined the exterior envelope features and performance requirements, including thermally separated r-40 walls and an r-60 roof, closed-cell polyurethane foam cavities, target air-tightness of 0.6 ACH @50 pascals and high performance, triple-glazed curtainwall with a specified 0.15 u-value.

As the design developed the residence was additionally analyzed to help determine the mechanical system design and specifications, both from an annual energy usage perspective and from a life-cycle cost analysis. The final design, an electricity-based energy system with geothermal heating and cooling through water-to-water and water-to-air systems as well as heat recovery ventilators, was peer-reviewed to confirm equipment sizing and performance. The project was designed to be a net-zero residence.

Birdseye uploaded Bank Barn through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo of Bank Barn
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 2 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 3 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 4 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, House Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. Photo 5 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Gable RoofLine, and Metal Roof Material. Photo 6 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, and Gable RoofLine. Photo 7 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Gable RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 8 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Doors, Swing Door Type, Metal, and Exterior. Photo 9 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Sofa, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Concrete Floor. Photo 10 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Concrete Floor. Photo 11 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Concrete Floor and Chair. Photo 12 of Bank Barn
Modern home with Chair and Concrete Floor. Photo 13 of Bank Barn
Photo 14 of Bank Barn modern home
Photo 15 of Bank Barn modern home
Modern home with Chair. Photo 16 of Bank Barn

Credits

Posted By
Birdseye
@birdseyevt
Architect
Landscape Design
  • Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture
Builder
Photographer
  • Jim Westphalen Photography

Overview

Location
  • Vermont
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 4566
    • Publications
  • The New York Times