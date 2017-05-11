Ample space for living and working across 330 square meters

Enter and be astonished: The architects behind the heritage-protected Metropol Park development have worked their magic and created a truly singular space. The apartment’s stunning dimensions, encompassing more than 330 sqm of living space, with ceiling heights of up to seven meters, is reminiscent of a ballroom. If you are are looking to combine living and working, this apartment, affectionately christened the Ballroom, provides you with the perfect opportunity. The two adjoining, self-contained apartments of 29 and 34 square meters are perfect for guests or live-in staff. Whether as an artist's studio, family nest or home office, the residence’s 400 square meters provide ample space to express your personal design vision. Thanks to its skeleton construction, there is no need for supporting beams. This means you can install partition walls wherever you want and customize the floor plan to your own wishes. The four-meter-high windows create a light-flooded atmosphere full of energy and inspiration. A perfect embodiment of the Metropol Park concept – supporting residents in realizing their desires and personal goals and thus enhancing their well-being, comfort and prosperity.