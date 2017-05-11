Ballard Residence

By
Ballard Residence
View Photos

This was a 285 s.f. rear yard addition to an existing house, adding a family/dining room out back, and a roof deck above. It sits a half-floor below the main floor, allowing easy access to the backyard, and its new stairs to the basement replace the demo'd old stairs down from the kitchen, which opened up a lot of usable space there.

Highlights of the project include the Panoramic folding-glass door wall, opening out to the new back yard terrace; the steel stairs (fabricated by the owner's father) with thick fir treads; the vertical grain oak kitchen cabinets, with an island on casters, and eating bar overlooking the new room below; the new roof deck; and the standing-seam metal siding.

uploaded Ballard Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and House Building Type. Exterior view - doors open Photo of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Exterior view - doors open

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. Exterior view - doors closed Photo 2 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Exterior view - doors closed

Modern home with Kitchen, Recessed Lighting, Engineered Quartz Counter, Range, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Undermount Sink, Wood Cabinet, Range Hood, and Linoleum Floor. Kitchen Photo 3 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Cabinet, Linoleum Floor, Undermount Sink, Recessed Lighting, and Ceramic Tile Backsplashe. Kitchen Photo 4 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Engineered Quartz Counter, and Linoleum Floor. Kitchen island Photo 5 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Kitchen island

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Table, Concrete Floor, Storage, Recessed Lighting, and Chair. Dining room Photo 6 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Dining room

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Pendant Lighting, Table, Recessed Lighting, and Concrete Floor. Dining room Photo 7 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Dining room

Modern home with Dining Room, Concrete Floor, Chair, Recessed Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Table. Stairs from kitchen Photo 8 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Stairs from kitchen

Modern home with Outdoor, Raised Planters, Wire Fences, Wall, and Rooftop. Roof deck Photo 9 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Roof deck

Modern home with Outdoor, Rooftop, and Raised Planters. Roof deck Photo 10 of Ballard ResidenceView Photos

Roof deck

Credits

Posted By
@undefined