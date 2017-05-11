Exterior Suyaki siding on a single-story, single-family residence in central Minnesota.

Project Overview:

The project was a single-family new construction build by Craig Schoenberg of Schoenberg Construction in St. Cloud, Minnesota using our Suyaki (The Original Yakisugi) exterior charred siding. Designed as a hobby project by Colin Koop of architectural juggernaut SOM.

Nakamoto Forestry is the largest manufacturer of yakisugi “shou sugi ban” in the world and distributes mill to jobsite within North American from inventory in Portland, Oregon. Our four mills in Hiroshima and Tokushima operate custom automated lines to produce high-grade and affordable siding. In Japan we have owned and managed timberlands for several decades, using the logs our harvest teams bring in to mill the most consistent yakisugi available anywhere. We would like the international community to appreciate that Japan has always had a large domestic forestry industry focused on quality, value, and sustainability.

Project Details:

Product: Suyaki 1×6 Shiplap

Prefinish: Penofin Ebony

Application: Residential – Exterior

SF: 6280SF

Designer: Colin Koop

Builder: Schoenberg Construction

Date: September 2017

