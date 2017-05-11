What was once the Beverly Carlton (and two neighboring apartment houses) is now the Avalon, a Fifties retro-style hotel packed with mid-century Eames, Noguchi and Nelson furniture to match its blocky blue facade and curvaceous hourglass-shaped pool, which we’d like to think is an homage to onetime resident Marilyn Monroe, but probably isn’t. Though outside the 90210 area code, the Avalon is still close enough to everything that matters, and you’ll likely be surprised by the quiet (and the low rates, for Beverly Hills at least).

Avalon is a good choice for a budget-minded hotel, less expensive than the hypermodern set design that is the modern boutique standard, and on balance more comfortable as well — and yet miles better looking than the utilitarian design of the corporate chains. Rooms are slightly more up-to-date, tempering what could be Jetsons kitsch with muted colors and modern bathrooms. The beds are anything but budget, decked out in the obligatory Italian linens; suites come with sofa beds, in case you’re entertaining. The amenities are all a business traveler could ask for, including 24-hour room service and high-speed internet.

Michael Hung brainstorms Californiafied takes on classic gourmet fare at Viviane, a mid-century marvel straddling the lobby and poolside lounge with interiors by Kelly Wearstler. And as for the location, the Golden Triangle is nearby, for all your shopping and scene-making needs, and Santa Monica and the Sunset Strip are close at hand, but at the end of the day, you’ll be thankful for the quiet of the Avalon’s residential setting.

