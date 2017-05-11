AutoCamp Russian River

By
AutoCamp Russian River
View Photos

$210 per night

Room2 guests
Guerneville, California
Book This

Nestled in the Russian River Valley, AutoCamp’s custom Airstream trailers and midcentury pavilion provide a boutique camping experience that holds widespread appeal.

First established as a logging community in the late 1800s, the town of Guerneville, California, has grown to become an artist enclave, queer haven, and tourist destination. Seated in Sonoma County, Guerneville benefits from its proximity to wineries, redwood forests, beaches, and the bucolic Russian River, which winds along the 101. It has also been riding a new wave of revitalizations, most recently manifest in the opening of AutoCamp’s second location at the end of the town’s main strip. A cross between boutique hotel and campsite, AutoCamp Russian River is known for its Airstream accommodations, artfully furnished tents, and midcentury modern Clubhouse.

Modern home with Outdoor, Woodland, Walkways, Trees, and Shrubs. Dan Weber Architecture collaborated with Airstream USA to create the custom trailers at AutoCamp. The clear, non-tinted windows lend vintage charm and illuminate the grounds as evening sets in. Photo of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

Dan Weber Architecture collaborated with Airstream USA to create the custom trailers at AutoCamp. The clear, non-tinted windows lend vintage charm and illuminate the grounds as evening sets in.

Modern home with Exterior, Concrete Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. The Clubhouse holds the reception desk, spa-inspired bathrooms and showers, the Canteen, and lounge areas. During inclement weather, a curtain encloses the open pavilion like tent walls. Photo 2 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

The Clubhouse holds the reception desk, spa-inspired bathrooms and showers, the Canteen, and lounge areas. During inclement weather, a curtain encloses the open pavilion like tent walls.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Rug Floor, Chair, Sofa, and Ottomans. Geremia Design created a texturally rich lounge area, its wood, leather, and textile elements softening the steel backdrop. Photo 3 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

Geremia Design created a texturally rich lounge area, its wood, leather, and textile elements softening the steel backdrop.

Modern home with Outdoor and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Hanging rattan chairs invite guests to curl up with a cup of tea and enjoy views of the meadow. Photo 4 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

Hanging rattan chairs invite guests to curl up with a cup of tea and enjoy views of the meadow.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Curved RoofLine, Airstream Building Type, and Metal Roof Material. A thousand-year-old redwood stump abuts an Airstream suite. Photo 5 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

A thousand-year-old redwood stump abuts an Airstream suite.

Modern home with Bedroom, Pendant Lighting, Night Stands, and Bed. Each Airstream provides all the comforts of home—and then some. Malin + Goetz amenities in the shower and plush robes in the closet make sure you're a happy camper. Photo 6 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

Each Airstream provides all the comforts of home—and then some. Malin + Goetz amenities in the shower and plush robes in the closet make sure you're a happy camper.

Modern home with Exterior, Tent Building Type, and Airstream Building Type. Outside each tent is a patio area outfitted with lounge chairs and a fire pit. At night, an electric blanket keeps things toasty. Photo 7 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

Outside each tent is a patio area outfitted with lounge chairs and a fire pit. At night, an electric blanket keeps things toasty.

Modern home with Bedroom, Night Stands, Bed, and Medium Hardwood Floor. The curved ceiling of the accessible suite amplifies the spacious feel imparted by the glass facade. Custom curtains, blown glass fixtures, Douglas fir cabinetry with custom steel handles, and a marble-tiled bathroom are just some of the components in this elegant hut. Photo 8 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

The curved ceiling of the accessible suite amplifies the spacious feel imparted by the glass facade. Custom curtains, blown glass fixtures, Douglas fir cabinetry with custom steel handles, and a marble-tiled bathroom are just some of the components in this elegant hut.

Modern home with Exterior and Tent Building Type. Local landscape design firm Hart Horticulture created an environment of native plants in just one month. Photo 9 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

Local landscape design firm Hart Horticulture created an environment of native plants in just one month.

Modern home with Outdoor. A number of bicycles circulate through AutoCamp, offering guests the chance to ride their way to downtown Guerneville. Photo 10 of AutoCamp Russian RiverView Photos

A number of bicycles circulate through AutoCamp, offering guests the chance to ride their way to downtown Guerneville.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Guerneville, California
    • Structure
  • Mobile Home

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell