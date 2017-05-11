AutoCamp Russian River
Nestled in the Russian River Valley, AutoCamp’s custom Airstream trailers and midcentury pavilion provide a boutique camping experience that holds widespread appeal.
First established as a logging community in the late 1800s, the town of Guerneville, California, has grown to become an artist enclave, queer haven, and tourist destination. Seated in Sonoma County, Guerneville benefits from its proximity to wineries, redwood forests, beaches, and the bucolic Russian River, which winds along the 101. It has also been riding a new wave of revitalizations, most recently manifest in the opening of AutoCamp’s second location at the end of the town’s main strip. A cross between boutique hotel and campsite, AutoCamp Russian River is known for its Airstream accommodations, artfully furnished tents, and midcentury modern Clubhouse.
Dan Weber Architecture collaborated with Airstream USA to create the custom trailers at AutoCamp. The clear, non-tinted windows lend vintage charm and illuminate the grounds as evening sets in.
The Clubhouse holds the reception desk, spa-inspired bathrooms and showers, the Canteen, and lounge areas. During inclement weather, a curtain encloses the open pavilion like tent walls.
Geremia Design created a texturally rich lounge area, its wood, leather, and textile elements softening the steel backdrop.
Hanging rattan chairs invite guests to curl up with a cup of tea and enjoy views of the meadow.
A thousand-year-old redwood stump abuts an Airstream suite.
Each Airstream provides all the comforts of home—and then some. Malin + Goetz amenities in the shower and plush robes in the closet make sure you're a happy camper.
Outside each tent is a patio area outfitted with lounge chairs and a fire pit. At night, an electric blanket keeps things toasty.
The curved ceiling of the accessible suite amplifies the spacious feel imparted by the glass facade. Custom curtains, blown glass fixtures, Douglas fir cabinetry with custom steel handles, and a marble-tiled bathroom are just some of the components in this elegant hut.
Local landscape design firm Hart Horticulture created an environment of native plants in just one month.
A number of bicycles circulate through AutoCamp, offering guests the chance to ride their way to downtown Guerneville.