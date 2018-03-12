Liz Lambert and her hospitality group Bunkhouse give the South Congress Avenue mainstay a makeover that celebrates its roots.

Family-run since 1938, Austin Motel on South Congress Avenue was a beloved institution on the famed strip, so when it was sold last May, locals were understandably worried about its fate.

Luckily, celebrated Austin hotelier Liz Lambert and her hospitality company Bunkhouse were named the new proprietors of the motel. Lambert spearheaded a renovation that preserved the property’s off-beat, Texan spirit while imparting a funky—yet polished—midcentury vibe. With 41 rooms, a new bar, a kidney-shaped pool, and a front desk that doubles as a general store, the new Austin Motel offers an authentic experience of the city at an affordable price, with rooms starting at $125.