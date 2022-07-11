The Aurora Villa is a boutique hotel located outside of Fairbanks, Alaska, on a remote site known internationally as one of the ideal locations in the world to view the aurora borealis. The resort was specifically designed as a luxury getaway for visitors to catch a rare glimpse of this natural phenomenon from the comfort of the lodge interiors. Ephemeral and enchanting, the Northern Lights have fascinated and haunted people with their spectral presence for millennia. Over the past decade there has been a surge in international tourism to the remote and icy locales in Alaska where the aurora borealis can best be viewed and photographed.

The project was designed following best practices for maintaining and supporting access to dark skies. These design principles minimize light emission from the small resort. No artificial lighting is directed upward and illumination within the site is minimized and subdued. By carefully considering the lighting strategy, the night sky and the area’s wildlife habitats are protected, and unobstructed stargazing is possible.

The lodge is oriented within its site to provide clear viewing of the Northern lights. It offers private guest suites and public gathering spaces for community lounging in anticipation of the lights, with opportunities to socialize and share a meal in the communal dining hall. The architecture’s large glazed openings are oriented toward floor-to-ceiling unobstructed views from key spaces.

The architecture creates an environment designed to be experienced at night. During the day the inhabitants are out – dogsledding, viewing wildlife and visiting the town of Fairbanks. At night guests return to the Villa in anticipation of capturing glimpses of the aurora borealis. The lodge offers this unique nighttime experience in darkened rooms with carefully-positioned LED lighting. This low-voltage lighting offers optimal conditions for photographers capturing images of the night sky.

The Villa’s wood exterior, comprised of cedar wood cladding and soffits, fits contextually within the wooded landscape. Extreme climate conditions and a short construction season were prime considerations in developing the design, which incorporates a highly-insulated building envelope and high-performance, low-energy use systems.

Outdoor spaces include decks for photography, a spa and an entry court. Landscape concepts were focused on reducing the impact of the architecture on the site with minimal removal of trees and restoring the native context. Due to the site’s undulating topography and the positioning of the building on the top of the slope, few trees were removed and the architects were able to design spaces with optimal access to the panoramic views. Interior spaces feature these views of the landscape and sky as the primary visual “artwork”.

The guest roster is composed primarily of international tourists in search of adventure in the heart of the American wilderness. The design reflects this spirit with its pure architectural forms and sophisticated interior design.

