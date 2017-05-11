Atrium Townhome

By RobitailleCurtis
Atrium Townhome
This townhome has a 32’ atrium with a skylight running the full width of the house. Our design embraces this feature and heightens the experience of its dynamic interior volume. A fireplace is integrated as a central focal point. Atop the mantle is a grand bookcase that provides storage and visual interest as it draws one's eyes upward through the atrium. At the main living level, the kitchen has been relocated from the front of the home to the rear where it now enjoys more open space and daylight in its position adjacent a window wall with views to a newly designed garden.

A carefully detailed millwork 'cube' is a primary organizing element of the ground floor plan. It is a nicely proportioned object that orients movement through the space as it separates the living room from the atrium and kitchen. The 'cube' contains two concealed glass pocket doors that enable the living room to be closed off. It also conceals a coat closet at the main entry of the home and hides a discreet powder room.

At the ground floor level and up through the atrium and main stair, vertical grain Douglas fir slats provide screened views through the home and eliminate the necessity for guardrails. Douglas fir, concrete floors, and white lacquered millwork combine to create a crisp and clean material palette with a sense of warmth.

At the third floor level, a net 'floor' has been installed at the top of the atrium allowing the void space to become a dramatic play surface adjacent to the kid’s bedrooms. The use of a net in this location precludes the need for guardrails and opens the floor plan to unimpeded views to and from the third floor. Riggers from Cirque du Soleil provided and installed the trapeze net.

In the garden a covered seating area adjacent to the kitchen serves to blur the boundary between the interior living spaces and the exterior. Carefully placed hornbeams create an aerial hedge offering privacy from adjacent buildings while focusing attention towards the rear of the garden. At the garden's terminus, views are borrowed from a mature grove of hemlocks and spruce trees, enhancing the sense of lushness in this small city garden. Additionally, a small, shallow, fountain built into a concrete bench serves as a focal point.

View through the atrium and custom designed Douglas Fir wood screen to the custom bookcase and library ladder. The net play surface at the third-floor level is above.

The Atrium Townhome by Robitaille Curtis has a 32-foot atrium with a skylight running the full width of the house. The third story features a net “floor” at the top of the atrium that turns the void into a dramatic play surface adjacent to the kid’s bedrooms. The use of a net in this location precludes the need for guardrails and opens the floor plan to unimpeded views to and from the third floor. Riggers from Cirque du Soleil provided and installed the trapeze net.

View from entry.

View from within the atrium looking south towards the kitchen.

Cascade coil drape keeps the owner's great dane out of the kitchen.

Sleek white kitchen with Heath tile backsplash

Alvar Aalto's A330 pendant fixtures above the kitchen island.

The atrium is 'enclosed' at the second floor level by vertical grain douglas fir slats. The trapeze net play surface on the third floor can be seen.

A detail view of the douglas fir wood slats and the glass guardrail as they meet the concrete bridge that spans the atrium at the second floor level.

Looking down through the trapeze net, from the third floor level.

Detail of the douglas fir guardrail at the third floor level.

A view across the trapeze net at the third floor.

Floor plans

Conceptual rendering of net play surface and a building section.

Stair to basement and second floor. Stair treads are St. Marc Stone. Wood Screen is Douglas Fir.

Concrete bridge at second floor leading to master bedroom. Glass guardrail at opening to atrium with Douglas Fir wood slats on each side.

View towards second floor den and stair to third level.

Master Bathroom

Powder room contained in lacquered wood 'cube' on first floor.

Credits

Posted By
RobitailleCurtis
@robitaillecurtis
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Avantage Plus

Overview

Location
  • Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2750

    • Press