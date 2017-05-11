Designed with practicality and green living in mind, the space is light, airy and uncluttered. The exterior respects the vernacular and traditional forms of other homes in the neighborhood with modern details and materials.

Quality, sustainable surfaces are found throughout the home. Flooring materials include stained oak wood floors, porcelain tiles and eco-smart carpet, which are not only environmentally sustainable, but also low-maintenance. Low VOC and low-toxic materials contribute to superb indoor air quality. Energy Star appliances, a tight building envelope and high performance aluminum clad windows offer premium energy conservation.

Designed for flexibility with four large bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home has 3,000 square feet of living space, which is filled with light. The rooms flow easily from one to the next with a strong connection to the outdoor space. A ground-level open, circular floor plan ties the living room, great room, kitchen and dining room together for quality family interaction and entertaining.