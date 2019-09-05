Asbury Ocean Club Hotel
Asbury Park is known for a lot of things—Springsteen, the boardwalk, its wide, sandy beach—but not for high-end luxury accommodations. Enter the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel, a five-star boutique property that opened quietly this summer just steps from the sand, instantly upping the sophistication quotient of this iconic Jersey Shore town only 55 miles from New York.
Developed by iStar and managed by Salt Hotels, the 54-key Ocean Club is part of a complex that includes 130 residential condominiums, a business center, and an array of soon-to-come retailers. Designed by Handel Architects, it spans an entire beachfront block. The project’s creative director and head of overall design is Anda Andrei, best known for her work at the Hudson, 11 Howard, and Gramercy Park hotels in New York. She also collaborated with iStar on the Ocean Club’s sister property, the Asbury Hotel, which opened in 2016 and is located just one block inland.
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
Guest rooms feature 11-foot-ceilings, private terraces, and Scandinavian-fumed oak plank floors. Creative director Anda Andrei worked with Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture on the interiors, bringing to life the vision of a hideaway in the sky.
Suites include a spacious living and dining area, a full second bathroom, and a small, fully accessorized kitchen.
A shimmering “glass house” sits at the center of the property. Inside is the “drawing room,” an inviting spot for drinks, dining, or planning the day’s activities. Beyond it is the hotel’s grass dune garden, designed by Madison Cox Associates.
The pool deck is paved with Ipe wood and punctuated with black pine evergreens and honey locust trees. The concrete-topped communal table was made in Italy. Surrounding it are aluminum chairs inspired by the classic Victorian garden chair—a nod to Asbury’s Victorian-era beginnings.
Teak lounges and chairs surround the pool area, which overlooks the ocean. The residential tower is visible in the background.
The 65-by-30-foot pool glistens in the morning sun.
Ocean-facing rooms look out on area landmarks like the Asbury Park Convention Hall, built in 1930.
The showers are enclosed in glass to bring in natural light and give the feeling of showering outdoors. But not to worry—there are drapes for privacy when needed.
Translucent pendants hanging from a flora-laced pergola illuminate the outdoor bar at night. Local partnerships are an important part of the property’s offerings, and include a bespoke gin from Asbury Park Distilling Co.
A 55-foot nautical-themed sofa runs along one side of the pool deck.
Credits
- Handel Architects
- bonetti/kozerksi architecture
- Madison Cox Associates
- Nikolas Koenig