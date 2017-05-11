Apartment G

Apartment G
In downtown Singapore, marble, light wood, soft hues, and subtle touches of gold come together to create a stylish, Art Deco-inspired apartment.

Remodeled by the Singapore-based architecture and interior design duo Takenouchi Webb, Apartment G is a 3,875-square-foot, third-floor apartment near Singapore’s main shopping area Orchard Road, with large sections of glazed windows that look out to lush tropical trees.

Many of the built-in furniture pieces in the apartment were custom-designed by the duo who worked with a simple color scheme of light pink and turquoise green. Hexagonal cement floor tiles in the entrance lobby and a ribbed ceiling composed of thin strips of timber add interesting textures to the space.

Between two walls in the living room is a custom-made copper console and a generous L-shaped Arflex Strips Sofa. Two coffee tables—an Element Coffee Table by Studio Toogood and a green marble table designed by Takenouchi Webb—sit side-by-side, presenting an unusual composition of shapes and materials.

Positioned close to a large window that lets in immense amounts of light, the dining area features a solid timber table, vintage Scandinavian chairs, and a tiered plant stand that displays a selection of potted plants, books, and artwork.

Across from the dining table is a Fior De Pesca marble bar counter with an integrated sink, and a kitchen with pastel gray-green lacquered cabinets and a Silver Venato marble island.

In the master bedroom, one side of a chest-height wooded panel serves as the headboard for the bed, while hiding a long work desk on the opposite side. The ensuite bathroom has a custom-built vanity and a Japanese-inspired dresser. The guest bathroom is covered in eye-popping pink flamingo print wallpaper.

  Takenouchi Webb
  Takenouchi Webb
  Jovian Lim

  Singapore
  Apartment
  Modern
  3875

  Dwell