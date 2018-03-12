New York City-based Studio Tack transforms a 1950s motel into a modern property that incorporates local culture into its cosmopolitan design and execution.

Originally built in the 1950s as a motel, Anvil Hotel in Jackson, Wyoming, has been redesigned by Studio Tack to reflect its rugged, mountainous surroundings with a pine-green exterior and warm, polished interiors. The New York City-based studio has a stellar track record with properties like Casa Bonay in Barcelona; Scribner’s Catskill Lodge in Hunter, New York; and Brentwood Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York—and the 49-room lodgings in downtown Jackson is no exception to the rule with a focus on craftsmanship, natural materials, and local influences.