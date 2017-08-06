Antonio sola its a residential building located in Condesa neighborhood at the west part of Mexico City, in a rectangular plot of 9 by 27 meters with the short side facing the street.

The main façade has the best view and orientation. The four-story building contains one apartment per floor and the parking space at the basement. All the apartments are facing the street with sheltered balconies.

The whole building open itself to a narrow courtyard facing south giving the best orientation and cross ventilation. The idea of this grand courtyard is to be contained by vegetation giving to the interior of the apartments a green view that will eliminate the clear borders. Also this courtyard gives a sensation of being immerse in nature. The structure of the building is based on concrete walls with apparent finish. The interiors of the apartments are neutral materials allowing the dwellers to appropriate the space.

