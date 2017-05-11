Antoine Bordeaux House
Stunning period renovation--authentic down to the original brick and stucco walls and cypress floors-- of the old servant's quarters in a historic Creole-style townhouse built int he heart of the Vieux Carre, the French Quarter, by French businessman Antione Bordeaux in 1820. The home occupies the rear 2nd and 3rd floor of the townhouse, with both a balcony off the master bedroom and roof deck overlooking the central interior courtyard, the sounds of the fountain floating up through the windows.
The master bedroom with it's own balcony overlooking the courtyard fountain
The kitchen with Viking oven and original cypress floors exposed.
Decor to match the period renovation
New Orlean's style antiques throughout the home.
Vibrant green sitting room with spiral staircase to the upstairs bedroom.
The courtyard with the balcony off the master bedroom.
A beautiful space to sit and read about the French Quarter.
For the rare moments when you're not out enjoying New Orlean's amazing restaurants.
Original fireplace, decorative.
Have a soak in the tub.
Gorgeous antique sink.
The tiled shower awaits you.
The 3rd floor bedroom shot from the roofdeck.
The 3rd floor bedroom, queens x 2.
The Smeg to keep your beverages cold.
Sit and read in the kitchen with the sound of the fountain out the window behind you.
Vibrant colors.
The mansion's main staircase.
Looking over the French Quarter from your roof deck.