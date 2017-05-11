Stunning period renovation--authentic down to the original brick and stucco walls and cypress floors-- of the old servant's quarters in a historic Creole-style townhouse built int he heart of the Vieux Carre, the French Quarter, by French businessman Antione Bordeaux in 1820. The home occupies the rear 2nd and 3rd floor of the townhouse, with both a balcony off the master bedroom and roof deck overlooking the central interior courtyard, the sounds of the fountain floating up through the windows.