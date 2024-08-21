The "Anti Shed" reimagines traditional architectural forms with a modern twist, creating a blend of elegance and coziness. This house concept emphasizes transparency and ghostlike qualities, while offering the niche comfort of smaller, intimate spaces.

The main blocks of the house frame a courtyard-esque area, offering a protected outdoor sanctuary shielded from prevailing northwest winds. The primary structure houses the kitchen, dining, and living rooms all offering views of the surrounding mountains.

The entry serves as a welcoming transition between the intimate indoor spaces and the expansive outdoor areas, creating a unified flow throughout the home. Isolated yet expansive outdoor spaces are a key feature, providing a balance between privacy and openness.

The secondary structure includes places for sleeping. The primary bedroom is designed for comfort and intimacy, ensuring a cozy and economical living experience. The guest suite provides a separate respite for friends and family, offering privacy where guests can enjoy their own space.

The "Anti Shed" embodies a fresh approach to home design, embracing both traditional and contemporary elements to create a truly unique living environment.

TEAM:

Todd Smith, Principal Architect

Jose Hurtado, Architectural Designer

Contractor: Blackcap Builders Collective

Structural Engineer: BTL Engineering

Photographer: Jay Thomas Neely