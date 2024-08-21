SubscribeSign In
Anti Shed

Location
Winthrop, Washington
Year
2023
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Scandinavian

Details

Square Feet
2059
Lot Size
13.4 Acres
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2

Credits

Posted by
Architect
Builder
Blackcap Builders Collective
Photographer
Jay Thomas Neely

From Syndicate Smith

The "Anti Shed" reimagines traditional architectural forms with a modern twist, creating a blend of elegance and coziness. This house concept emphasizes transparency and ghostlike qualities, while offering the niche comfort of smaller, intimate spaces.

The main blocks of the house frame a courtyard-esque area, offering a protected outdoor sanctuary shielded from prevailing northwest winds. The primary structure houses the kitchen, dining, and living rooms all offering views of the surrounding mountains.

The entry serves as a welcoming transition between the intimate indoor spaces and the expansive outdoor areas, creating a unified flow throughout the home. Isolated yet expansive outdoor spaces are a key feature, providing a balance between privacy and openness.

The secondary structure includes places for sleeping. The primary bedroom is designed for comfort and intimacy, ensuring a cozy and economical living experience. The guest suite provides a separate respite for friends and family, offering privacy where guests can enjoy their own space.

The "Anti Shed" embodies a fresh approach to home design, embracing both traditional and contemporary elements to create a truly unique living environment.

TEAM:
Todd Smith, Principal Architect
Jose Hurtado, Architectural Designer
Contractor: Blackcap Builders Collective
Structural Engineer: BTL Engineering
Photographer: Jay Thomas Neely