West Point Grey 01
A new private residence with a large garden and tennis court. The landscape components consist of mature tree planting, extensive planted boarders, basalt stone terraces, patio and driveway. An infinity edge swimming pool, hot tub and full size tennis court.
considered design inc uploaded West Point Grey 01 through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Evoke International Design
Landscape Design
Photographer
Overview
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Year
2015