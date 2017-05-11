Situated on a coastal bluff 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean, this sophisticated seaside retreat, affectionately known as Villa Montara, offers a taste of Malibu, Big Sur and Pacific Coast Highway just moments from San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Masterfully designed to harmonize with its environment, Villa Montara dates to 1946, with its current sculptural state beginning in the late 1970s. Beyond the home’s private drive, studded with mature trees, hand-stuccoed walls surround the property, shielding it from the elements while inviting private gatherings and quiet reflection. Showcasing approximately 1,550 square feet of living space, all oriented toward spectacular ocean views, rustic-modern interiors blend seamlessly with their surroundings. The main home features gracious public spaces, two bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, while a standalone cottage is ideal for artists and creatives.

Situated on .61 acres, the home boasts 137 feet of oceanfront with a marine path offering direct access to the beach. An inspiring refuge, Villa Montara has been the site of artistic and technological innovation for sculptors, artisans and executives for decades. Expansive, private grounds, meticulously landscaped and dotted with cypress trees, provide ample space for large gatherings or serene retreats. Geographically situated in a cove and sheltered by walls, the site enjoys a warmer climate than most oceanfront properties while still embracing phenomenal coastal vistas.

Offering absolute privacy and a convenient proximity to Silicon Valley, Villa Montara is one of just a handful of oceanfront properties available in Northern California, presenting a rare opportunity to preserve the legacy of a precious piece of California coast while curating the next phase in the home’s natural evolution.

Offered at $5,495,000

Listed by Justin Fichelson of The Agency

Justin Fichelson: 415.287.4945