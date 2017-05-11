Beacon Hill

In Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood, where space is tight and the cost of a home averages close to $1,000 per square foot, architect Chris Greenawalt of Bunker Workshop dug up some room for a minuscule apartment.

For more small space inspiration, including another hands-on renovation by Bunker Workshop, grab a copy of our November issue, on newsstands now.

Architects who practice in dense cities know its almost impossible to add square footage to an apartment. Yet at a garden-level residence in Boston's historic Beacon Hill neighborhood, Chris Greenawalt of Bunker Workshop was able to unearth 70 square feet of living space through a little excavation.

At 525 square feet, the expanded apartment is still quite petite, so integrating solutions for managing clutter was essential. By relocating the kitchen, Greenawalt freed space for storage in the bedroom.

The renovation revealed a 30-foot-deep well beneath the bedroom, which the team half-jokingly considered turning into a fish tank. Instead, they opted for a simple bedroom with plenty of built-in storage.

Along with historic wood and steel details, several warm brick walls were exhumed and left exposed.

The historic apartment has been updated throughout with white paint and minimalist accents, adapting its rustic character to the 21st-century.

