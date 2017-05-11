Amangiri is a remote hideaway tucked within the luminous canyons of the American Southwest. Located in a protected valley in Canyon Point with sweeping views, the luxury 5-star resort offers both adrenaline-fueled adventure experiences and a peaceful retreat.

Spacious and with clean lines and natural materials, the Suites reflect the luminous qualities of the surrounding Utah desert. Accommodation design features include white stone floors, concrete walls, natural timbers and fittings in blackened steel. Each Suite has an outdoor lounge and fireplace with expansive desert views, while some feature a private pool or roof terrace.

Text courtesy of Amangiri