Alta Chalet is a minimalist architecture project located in Collingwood, Canada, designed by AKB. Successfully integrating into its context, the project responds deferentially to the scale of the neighboring houses while offering a distinct interpretation of a conventional ski chalet. In contrast to a typical and expected architectural vocabulary of fussy dormers and deep eaves, Alta Chalet communicates an ethos of contemporary design and elegant detailing that derives from the local vernacular tradition of the barn. Its iconic presence – defined by a reductive black-and-white color scheme and a tight, clean, gabled roof edge – complements the intelligence of its spatial and economic efficiency.