The original den in this ranch style home was a clean open space with nice light and volume but lacked any texture or warmth. The clients wanted a comfortable media room that paid homage to the wood filled spaces common in mid-century modern homes. Vertical grain douglas fir was used as the main finish material for the wall paneling system, built-in bookcases, bench and for the slat ceiling. The built-in media center housed a drop down screen for movie night and a tv for regular viewing.

Den - view from kitchen

Den

Close up of media cabinet

Media cabinet with drop down screen, built-in bench

