One-story private villa with a pitched roof

The house offers total build up area of 56.20 sq.m. and is situated on the island of Sardinia, Italy.

This villa was designed as an AIRBNB rental.

The layout is built on axes: interior elements are “strung” on the window and doorway axes. As you make your way through the house, you come across several viewpoints, that present a perspective view on the interior space, the compositional dominants and the outdoor landscape through the windows.

The floor plan can be divided into two sections:

The upper section is composed of an entrance area, a walk-through dining area with a built-in kitchen and a bedroom with a large stone bathtub.

The lower area consists of a restroom and a shower area.

When designing this space, I wanted to create a unique and serene environment – a space that is meditative, both frozen and alive. This villa allows you to connect with nature, from the sandy entrance to the stone bath and the sun-beds on the terraces.

The entrance area serves as a transit from the outdoor landscape to the interior space.

That’s why the sand is brought indoors. There is a “ritual” corner — to wash your hands and feet after the walk.

The pitched roof provides high ceilings that create an airy and spacious feel. Dining area includes a bespoke parchment table, vintage solid wood chairs and a pendant light fixture «Ruemmler» with a silk-covered shade. Kitchen - fitted kitchen with electrical

appliances: hotplate, oven, refrigerator, countertops and lighting fixtures. Faucet with one cross-shaped valve by Cocoon. The kitchen is fully lined with travertine.

Bedroom is spatially combined with a stone bathtub with a travertine finish. The window is designed in a traditional Japanese style, which highlights the beautiful dialogue between sunlight and water.

Restroom with a stone sink and an ascetic ceiling mounted faucet.

There are two terraces, one of which has access to the showers. Sun-beds in this area are conducive to relax and contemplate.

Surrounded by rocky landscape, it is an ideal place to feel one with nature. Only natural materials are used to create the space: nothing synthetic or manufactured.

