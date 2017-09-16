Agroturismo in Melgaço
Agroturismo in Melgaço is a minimal residence located in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, designed by CORREIA/RAGAZZI ARQUITECTOS. The architects were tasked to revitalize a dilapidated property and transform it into a agricultural tourism wine center. The volumes are repeated, respecting the scale and tradition of the original structure. The architects maintained the materiality of the granite walls and tiled roofs.
