Agroturismo in Melgaço

By
Agroturismo in Melgaço
View Photos

Agroturismo in Melgaço is a minimal residence located in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, designed by CORREIA/RAGAZZI ARQUITECTOS. The architects were tasked to revitalize a dilapidated property and transform it into a agricultural tourism wine center. The volumes are repeated, respecting the scale and tradition of the original structure. The architects maintained the materiality of the granite walls and tiled roofs.

uploaded Agroturismo in Melgaço through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • CORREIA/RAGAZZI ARQUITECTOS
Photographer
  • Juan Rodriguez
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern

    • Press

    Publications
  • Leibal