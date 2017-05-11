Try Dwell+ For Free

Add/Subtract House

By Matt Fajkus Architecture
Add/Subtract House
View Photos

The Add/Subtract House is derived from the stereotomic operation of subtracting from and adding to a solid volume to enable specific programmatic relationships and daylight conditions. Sited on a typical 50’x150’ single-family residential lot in Austin, Texas, the design questions the standard house massing and arrangement by stretching along the length of the lot. Rather than single the dichotomy of front yard and backyard, the design establishes smaller courtyards, hardscapes and softscapes at various scales to relate to individual rooms.

The external material palette (standing seam metal, tongue & groove wood paneling, and stucco) is applied to reinforce the distribution of individual program elements. Each material is composed into folding planes which capture space and define zones throughout the house. Every room in the house benefits from natural light from at least two sides as daylight is modulated throughout, offsetting the need for electric light during daylight hours and allowing occupants to more directly track seasonal and daily patterns.

Matt Fajkus Architecture uploaded Add/Subtract House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Metal Roof Material, Flat RoofLine, Stucco Siding Material, and Wood Siding Material. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 2 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, and Metal Siding Material. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 3 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, End Tables, Sofa, Chair, Sectional, Coffee Tables, Rug Floor, and Recessed Lighting. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 4 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Living Room, Storage, Sectional, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Rug Floor, Sofa, Shelves, Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Chair. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 5 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 6 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Bedroom, Recessed Lighting, Bed, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, and Night Stands. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 7 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Engineered Quartz Counter, Enclosed Shower, Recessed Lighting, Drop In Sink, and One Piece Toilet. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 8 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 9 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Outdoor, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Back Yard, Shrubs, Raised Planters, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, and Side Yard. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 10 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, and Metal Roof Material. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 11 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 12 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Modern home with Outdoor, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, Side Yard, Raised Planters, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Shrubs, Planters Patio, Porch, Deck, and Back Yard. Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith Photo 13 of Add/Subtract HouseView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Floor Plans Photo 14 of Add/Subtract House modern homeView Photos

Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Floor Plans

Credits

Posted By
m
Matt Fajkus Architecture
@mfarchitecture

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Square Feet
  • 2921
    • Lot Size
  • 7318