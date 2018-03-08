Set in an industrial concrete-and-glass building that was once home to an Italian cheesemaking company, the Ace Hotel's latest opening is an ode to the Windy City.

The cool boutique hotel chain's newest spot is perfectly at home in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Created by Los Angeles-based design studio Commune, the 159-room hotel was designed to harmonize with the existing facade of the Fulton Market cheese factory, preserving the landmark structure.