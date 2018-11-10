Accessory Dwelling Unit
This project was a small Accessory Dwelling Unit for additional home space on a wonderful site in Healdsburg. The client wished to build the unit so that their children (and grandchild) would have a place to stay on weekend visits.
The project brief was to design a contemporary home that captured the view, and made the most of the indoor/outdoor living opportunities of the area.
Using a simple pallet of materials: Wood, Steel, Glass and Concrete, we developed a language of a simple ‘bar’ with the bedrooms and services (bathrooms and kitchen plumbing) wrapped in grey corrugated metal, and a shed roofed ‘Living’ portion of the home that had less clearly defined edges that helped feather the building into the landscape. (Both from inside and outside.)
