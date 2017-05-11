Utilizing the modest footprint of the existing foundation, the Abramson Residence was designed in a way to maximize its tight parameters while still creating open spaces, a dynamic feel, and an unrestricted floor plan.

Working closely with the clients, the overall aesthetic for this project seeks to maintain an expression of new and uniqueness, while also referencing the neighborhood. A mix of modern and rural vernacular, the Abramson Residence is well suited for its northern, Scandinavian-influenced Minneapolis, MN location.