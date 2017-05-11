Spahaus

By Allie Weiss
Spahaus
View Photos

Montreal-based practice YH2 reimagines a traditional archetype.

Allie Weiss uploaded Spahaus through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
In Lac Supérieur, outside Montreal, the Fraternité-sur-Lac resort site is home to a series of modern, modular residences designed by YH2. Photo of Spahaus modern homeView Photos

In Lac Supérieur, outside Montreal, the Fraternité-sur-Lac resort site is home to a series of modern, modular residences designed by YH2.

The firm's first home model for the development is dubbed Spahaus. Meant as vacation homes, the site's 21 cabins are designed to take advantage of the area's natural setting with large windows that overlook the forest. Photo 2 of Spahaus modern homeView Photos

The firm's first home model for the development is dubbed Spahaus. Meant as vacation homes, the site's 21 cabins are designed to take advantage of the area's natural setting with large windows that overlook the forest.

The Spahaus model is modular and available in five configurations. They vary in size from 1070 square feet to 1420 square feet. In the kitchen, gray laminate cabinets are topped with stainless steel countertops. Photo 3 of Spahaus modern homeView Photos

The Spahaus model is modular and available in five configurations. They vary in size from 1070 square feet to 1420 square feet. In the kitchen, gray laminate cabinets are topped with stainless steel countertops.

Modern home with Bath Room, Freestanding Tub, and Concrete Floor. A sauna is an optional feature. Cedar and concrete create a recurring visual theme from the exterior to the interior. Photo 4 of SpahausView Photos

A sauna is an optional feature. Cedar and concrete create a recurring visual theme from the exterior to the interior.

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Cabin Building Type, and Gable RoofLine. The facade consists of exposed concrete, Galvalume roofing, and cedar or torrefied wood coating. The homes are carefully positioned to keep other structures out of sight. Photo 5 of SpahausView Photos

The facade consists of exposed concrete, Galvalume roofing, and cedar or torrefied wood coating. The homes are carefully positioned to keep other structures out of sight.

Credits

Posted By
Allie Weiss
@allieweiss
Architect
Builder
  • Richer et Laurence
Photographer
  • Julien Perron-Gagné

Overview

Location
  • Québec, Canada
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 1000