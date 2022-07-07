Crafted entirely from Alaskan white cedar and refined with the use of the highest quality materials and details, this 4BD/ 4.5BA is unlike anything else on the market. Drought tolerant grounds meticulously planned with Filetti Limestone paving stones, raised planters, mature olive trees, ground cover, and large landscape boulders. A lower teak deck wraps around a long black bottom pool with plenty of hang area and integrated lighting to enjoy on warm summer evenings. The kitchen features Corchia marble counters, Watermark faucet, and Wolf and Thermador appliances. Windows in Douglas fir with built-in shadow screens and Madera Belgian Oak flooring with Sparrow finish throughout along with Forbes and Lomax brass switches and outlets. The upper bedrooms feature large open-air decks with views to The Griffith Observatory. Vendors include Allied Maker, Florian Shultz, Vintage Angelo Lelli, Roman & Williams and Trueing NYC. Masterfully curated by the Rob Diaz Design + Build Team.