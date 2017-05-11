A New Stage
A life on the stage often means being adaptable to what's happening in the moment. Our client, a veteran stage actor, found himself needing to build a new home quickly after selling his beloved former home due to encroaching development. For his new domestic stage he engaged Johnson Favaro Architects to script a structure that blurs the lines between indoors and out, as well as between architecture and craft. An intensely personal art collection, curated by the owner's late wife, is on equal stage with the bold gestures of the home and garden which fills the urban site in unconventional ways. The resultant series of courts are enlivened by art, elemental plantings, pool and spa, and curtains of green hedges. A memorable scene, indeed.
Three mature Olive trees and a floor of gravel which gradiates from dark to light gray are viewed from the living room gallery.
A jewel-like pool and spa fill the narrow master suite garden room.
White birches play off the white walls in a narrow courtyard just beyond the kitchen.
The opaque and mysterious front elevation acts like a drawn curtain to the artful environment inside.
Lemon trees, ornamental grasses, and clipped hedges of dwarf olive and Ficus add green layers in the urban setting.