A life on the stage often means being adaptable to what's happening in the moment. Our client, a veteran stage actor, found himself needing to build a new home quickly after selling his beloved former home due to encroaching development. For his new domestic stage he engaged Johnson Favaro Architects to script a structure that blurs the lines between indoors and out, as well as between architecture and craft. An intensely personal art collection, curated by the owner's late wife, is on equal stage with the bold gestures of the home and garden which fills the urban site in unconventional ways. The resultant series of courts are enlivened by art, elemental plantings, pool and spa, and curtains of green hedges. A memorable scene, indeed.