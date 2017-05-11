A Modern 1954 Plantation Style Home on Maui
Welcome to a Cutting Edge Maui Beach Home that blends its Original 1950's Plantation Style Charm with Refined Modern Design and Industrial Custom Finishes. Located just steps away from sandy beaches on the desirable oceanfront Halama Street, this romantic property mixes art, acid-washed metals, and natural sunlight, that, quite simply, just make you feel good. Surrounded by lush, manicured landscaping, aged mango and banana trees, each room has a framed garden view. Open the Fleetwood glass sliding doors and venture out into the private courtyard or vintage-light-accented front lawn. Inside, the high-vaulted open beam ceilings, tall jalousie windows and glass atrium walkway create sun-filled spaces. The creatively hidden closets, cabinets and media drawers showcase the home's minimalistic nature. Top of the line features include a Viking gas range, Miele fridge, outdoor lava clawfoot tub, and imported Porcelanosa brand master shower tiles and Fascino Italiano tiled floors throughout. The 14,547 square foot lot is expansive, flowing effortlessly with the main home and detached O'hana, creating a magically intimate family oasis or allowing the entertainment of large groups. Clearly, this home is the epitome of indoor/outdoor living with spacious lanais offering multiple lounging areas, an outdoor rain shower, outdoor pizza oven, herb garden and detached private art studio secluded by metal barn doors. Conveniently located across the street from the beach and within walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, cafes and Kalama Park.
Aerial view from the back of the property looking over the 2bed/2bath main house, art studio, and 1bed/1bath detached Ohana and mature apple banana, mango and palm trees
Courtyard combines indoor/outdoor living spaces
Main house living room with garden views to courtyard
Main house kitchen, dining and front entrance that combines textures such as acid washed metals, wood, glass jalousie windows, and natural sunlight.
glass atrium walkway between master suite and living room.
Dining area and full kitchen with Viking Gas Range and Miele Refrigerator
Detached private art studio with garden views made from a shipping container.
Back property entrance in to the courtyard
Front lawn with vintage light fixtures and Detached 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Ohana that's 600 square feet
Front entrance to property
Front entrance with Tahitian statue and volcano rock pavers
Master Bathroom with tall ceiling and floor to ceiling jalousie windows
Outdoor rain shower and free standing Victoria & Albert clawfoot tub made of rust-free lava.
Ohana Bathroom
Dining room and foyer
Courtyard in the evening
View of the Main house and Ohana from the front yard
Guest Bedroom in main house with murphy bed and hidden cabinets
Guest Bedroom in main house with murphy bed pulled down and hidden cabinets open
Property located across the street from the beach in Kihei, Maui.
Credits
- Nicholas Prevolos
- Nicholas Prevolos
- Jennifer Hoffman
- Travis Rowan Photography