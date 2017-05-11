Welcome to a Cutting Edge Maui Beach Home that blends its Original 1950's Plantation Style Charm with Refined Modern Design and Industrial Custom Finishes. Located just steps away from sandy beaches on the desirable oceanfront Halama Street, this romantic property mixes art, acid-washed metals, and natural sunlight, that, quite simply, just make you feel good. Surrounded by lush, manicured landscaping, aged mango and banana trees, each room has a framed garden view. Open the Fleetwood glass sliding doors and venture out into the private courtyard or vintage-light-accented front lawn. Inside, the high-vaulted open beam ceilings, tall jalousie windows and glass atrium walkway create sun-filled spaces. The creatively hidden closets, cabinets and media drawers showcase the home's minimalistic nature. Top of the line features include a Viking gas range, Miele fridge, outdoor lava clawfoot tub, and imported Porcelanosa brand master shower tiles and Fascino Italiano tiled floors throughout. The 14,547 square foot lot is expansive, flowing effortlessly with the main home and detached O'hana, creating a magically intimate family oasis or allowing the entertainment of large groups. Clearly, this home is the epitome of indoor/outdoor living with spacious lanais offering multiple lounging areas, an outdoor rain shower, outdoor pizza oven, herb garden and detached private art studio secluded by metal barn doors. Conveniently located across the street from the beach and within walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants, cafes and Kalama Park.