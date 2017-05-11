Scandinavian architecture firm C.F. Møller forges a serene home in Aarhus, Denmark.
Located in Aarhus, Denmark, Villa R is a minimalist, serene structure clad in zinc panels. "The objective was to create a house that brings the forest inside through large glass panels—and create an ever-changing seasonal backdrop for the interior living spaces," stated the architecture firm, C.F. Møller, of the 3,200-square-foot abode.
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow natural daylight to enter the home.
Local building codes dictated that the structure should only be a single story and could only occupy 20 percent of the property. The architects cleverly designed downward to create a basement-level living space.
Smithfield pendant lights by Jasper Morrison for Flos illuminate the dining table. Natural wood floors and neutral hues create a spare, yet warm, aesthetic.
Built-in kitchen cabinets and a monolithic island help keep the space uncluttered. The wall ovens are from Gaggenau.
A three-sided fireplace offers warmth.
Design classics like the Tolomeo wall sconce and Componibili table round out the bedroom.
Vola fixtures are used in the bathroom.