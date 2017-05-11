Villa R

By Diana Budds
Villa R
Scandinavian architecture firm C.F. Møller forges a serene home in Aarhus, Denmark.

Located in Aarhus, Denmark, Villa R is a minimalist, serene structure clad in zinc panels. "The objective was to create a house that brings the forest inside through large glass panels—and create an ever-changing seasonal backdrop for the interior living spaces," stated the architecture firm, C.F. Møller, of the 3,200-square-foot abode.

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow natural daylight to enter the home.

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls allow natural daylight to enter the home.

Local building codes dictated that the structure should only be a single story and could only occupy 20 percent of the property. The architects cleverly designed downward to create a basement-level living space.

Local building codes dictated that the structure should only be a single story and could only occupy 20 percent of the property. The architects cleverly designed downward to create a basement-level living space.

Smithfield pendant lights by Jasper Morrison for Flos illuminate the dining table. Natural wood floors and neutral hues create a spare, yet warm, aesthetic.

Smithfield pendant lights by Jasper Morrison for Flos illuminate the dining table. Natural wood floors and neutral hues create a spare, yet warm, aesthetic.

Built-in kitchen cabinets and a monolithic island help keep the space uncluttered. The wall ovens are from Gaggenau.

Built-in kitchen cabinets and a monolithic island help keep the space uncluttered. The wall ovens are from Gaggenau.

A three-sided fireplace offers warmth.

A three-sided fireplace offers warmth.

Design classics like the Tolomeo wall sconce and Componibili table round out the bedroom.

Design classics like the Tolomeo wall sconce and Componibili table round out the bedroom.

Vola fixtures are used in the bathroom.

Vola fixtures are used in the bathroom.

Diana Budds
Architect
Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 3200