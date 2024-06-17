SubscribeSign In
A mediterranean house

Location
Premià de Dalt, Catalunya, Spain
Year
2023
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
North-west elevation view; In this image is shown how the projects adapted to the existing built site; main entrance area behind the volcanic rock.
North elevation view; On the left side of the image you could observe the windows of the main bedroom; the big one framing the sea and the horizon and the small one the mountain chapel.
South-east elevation; arches from the traditional mediterranean architecture on the kitchen ground floor. The first floor just have one protected window because of the Spanish summer heat.
Interior view from the ground floor of the kitchen and the central double volume.
View from the ground floor of the living room and the staircase; on the left entrance hall; on the right kitchen interior window.
Ground floor to first floor staircase detail.
View of the staircase from the first floor corridor.
View of the double volume from the main bathroom "bridge-shower" of the bridge that connect the "wet spaces" (bathrooms) with the "dry-night" area (bedrooms and studio).
Detail of the balcony (solar protection) on the south-east façade. A pioneer technique applied on the special mortar-insulation system of SIKA and pablocorrotopradillo.
Detail of the rooftop with the view of the mountain chapel facing the Mediterranean Sea; the innovative rooftop systems works as a boat waterproof system and has been created by Sika and the architect
Overview of the project from the mountain chapel; the white colour of the projects was chosen following the traditional mediterranean houses of the area following vernacular principles.
Details

Square Feet
3500
Lot Size
1000 m2
Bedrooms
4
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1

Credits

Posted by
Architect
Photographer
delriobani

From pablocorrotopradillo.

Nestled in the Mediterranean town of Premià de Dalt, Spain, this family contemporary residence epitomizes architectural simplicity refinement.

A sculptural monolith, emerges from the natural backdrop of tall pines and coastal rugged terrain. The carved endemic figure is provided with a harmonious and dynamic rhythm by its voids, reclaiming the essence of Mediterranean architecture, but offering pioneering innovations in vernacular techniques and materials, making the project not just a place to live but a space to experience.

Articulated through segments which intertwine and connect creating a flexible living programme; with each space a new narrative unfolds and there is no section nor fixed perspective that represents the entire structure. The house is not established as a static stage; as we move around, planes and openings emerge, successively closing off visuals and revealing new perspectives.

Through the utilization of strategic viewpoints and the careful manipulation of light throughout, the windows and openings provide ever-changing reflections and blur the limits between interior and exterior, making the immediate surroundings a part of the domestic interior. This continuity is enhanced with a neutral materiality and colour palette.

The design considers both the ecological and cultural factors of its location to achieve enhanced energy and functional efficiency. A house that fuses tectonic and advanced solutions without fuss and artifice, blending harmoniously into the surrounding ecosystem, and inviting its inhabitants to an immersive and contemplative experience.

To fully savour this project, it is desirable to move through it, to invest a little time, and to observe how the link between the past and the current is omnipresent.