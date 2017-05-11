This unique hybrid home in Mexico was designed for an architect by his student.

In Chihuahua City, Mexico, architect Rodrigo Seáñez Quevedo of LABorstudio held his first professional offices in an original 1909 building owned by his former professor. Several years later, the owners employed Quevedo and his team to add onto the home in a cohesive way, changing the program from office to residential. During the transformation, great care was taken to preserve the historic structure and reuse existing materials where possible. Notably, clay tiles from the old roof were added to the new balconies, wood formwork from the concrete was reused as wall covering, and uncovered limestone was reused on the patio and gardening floor. The end result is a creative, integrated mixture of old and new, both in materials and architectural plan.