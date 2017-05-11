Fraher Architects gives a London building dated to 1870 a clean makeover.

Getting permission to renovate a historically listed townhouse in London can be trying. Fraher Architects spent months meeting with planning officials before they were given the okay to do “something more than a pastiche of the existing building,” architect Elizabeth Webster says. But the waiting paid off: the formerly dark and disjointed 19th-century residence now lights up the neighborhood at night, thanks to a unique “lantern” window that delineates the new construction.