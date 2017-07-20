The Somogyi’s may be the world’s friendliest family, and when it comes to their nearest and dearest, the saying ‘mi casa es su casa’ definitely applies. So when time came to rebuild the family summer home, priority number one was making sure the family of 6 plus a crowd of guests could comfortably hang out and sleepover during the summer months. The final official headcount for sleeping spaces in the wooded, rustic cabin was 18, with room leftover for many, many more to get cozy.