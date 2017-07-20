A Family Affair
The Somogyi’s may be the world’s friendliest family, and when it comes to their nearest and dearest, the saying ‘mi casa es su casa’ definitely applies. So when time came to rebuild the family summer home, priority number one was making sure the family of 6 plus a crowd of guests could comfortably hang out and sleepover during the summer months. The final official headcount for sleeping spaces in the wooded, rustic cabin was 18, with room leftover for many, many more to get cozy.
The House in the Woods is surrounded by a dense forest with winding paths leading up to it, so figure out how to transport the building materials to their final location proved to be an excellent challenge
Building regulations by the resort community included limitations on maximum height, length and width for all structures, so we played with the slope of the roof and planned a suspended ‘addition’ to the side of the house to magic some more guest space
We suspended a playful red addition from the first floor ceiling beams to provide for a lounge nook turned guest’s sleeping quarters
While looking out, you can only see dense forestry around the cabin, neighboring summer getaways are just a stone’s throw away from each other in this holiday community
Dinner is served! Food for the family and their army of friends can easily be passed out of the giant kitchen bay window straight onto the table to be enjoyed
The suspended lounge nook off of the kitchen comfortably sleeps two visiting guests, or provides a scenic oasis to enjoy a coffee on quiet mornings
All of the dining furniture is completely weatherproof and ready for action indoors in the kitchen or outdoors on the terrace, with a playful red and yellow palette chosen by the finally matriarch
The master bedroom is the only full-fledged living suite in the house; fitted with its own bathroom and a cozy fireplace, it’s the family patriarchs home and headquarters throughout the entire summer
The first floor is home to the kids’ rooms, a common area and a sheltered terrace
The “Poker Terrace” is the back-of-the-house getaway for the family’s adult children and their friends
Rustic cabin lovers, eat your heart out
Credits
