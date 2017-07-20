A Family Affair

By Studio Bunyik
A Family Affair
View Photos

The Somogyi’s may be the world’s friendliest family, and when it comes to their nearest and dearest, the saying ‘mi casa es su casa’ definitely applies. So when time came to rebuild the family summer home, priority number one was making sure the family of 6 plus a crowd of guests could comfortably hang out and sleepover during the summer months. The final official headcount for sleeping spaces in the wooded, rustic cabin was 18, with room leftover for many, many more to get cozy.

Studio Bunyik uploaded A Family Affair through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Outdoor, Side Yard, Trees, Front Yard, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Hanging Lighting. The House in the Woods is surrounded by a dense forest with winding paths leading up to it, so figure out how to transport the building materials to their final location proved to be an excellent challenge Photo of A Family AffairView Photos

The House in the Woods is surrounded by a dense forest with winding paths leading up to it, so figure out how to transport the building materials to their final location proved to be an excellent challenge

Modern home with House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, Outdoor, Wood Siding Material, Trees, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Front Yard, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Hanging Lighting. Building regulations by the resort community included limitations on maximum height, length and width for all structures, so we played with the slope of the roof and planned a suspended ‘addition’ to the side of the house to magic some more guest space Photo 2 of A Family AffairView Photos

Building regulations by the resort community included limitations on maximum height, length and width for all structures, so we played with the slope of the roof and planned a suspended ‘addition’ to the side of the house to magic some more guest space

Modern home with Trees, Side Yard, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, Exterior, House Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. We suspended a playful red addition from the first floor ceiling beams to provide for a lounge nook turned guest’s sleeping quarters Photo 3 of A Family AffairView Photos

We suspended a playful red addition from the first floor ceiling beams to provide for a lounge nook turned guest’s sleeping quarters

Modern home with Trees, Back Yard, Exterior, Shingles Roof Material, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. While looking out, you can only see dense forestry around the cabin, neighboring summer getaways are just a stone’s throw away from each other in this holiday community Photo 4 of A Family AffairView Photos

While looking out, you can only see dense forestry around the cabin, neighboring summer getaways are just a stone’s throw away from each other in this holiday community

Modern home with Front Yard, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Hanging Lighting, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Dining Room, Chair, Table, Lamps, Pendant Lighting, and Painted Wood Floor. Dinner is served! Food for the family and their army of friends can easily be passed out of the giant kitchen bay window straight onto the table to be enjoyed Photo 5 of A Family AffairView Photos

Dinner is served! Food for the family and their army of friends can easily be passed out of the giant kitchen bay window straight onto the table to be enjoyed

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Table, and Dining Room. The suspended lounge nook off of the kitchen comfortably sleeps two visiting guests, or provides a scenic oasis to enjoy a coffee on quiet mornings Photo 6 of A Family AffairView Photos

The suspended lounge nook off of the kitchen comfortably sleeps two visiting guests, or provides a scenic oasis to enjoy a coffee on quiet mornings

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, White Cabinet, Wood Counter, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Dining Room, Chair, Table, and Lamps. All of the dining furniture is completely weatherproof and ready for action indoors in the kitchen or outdoors on the terrace, with a playful red and yellow palette chosen by the finally matriarch Photo 7 of A Family AffairView Photos

All of the dining furniture is completely weatherproof and ready for action indoors in the kitchen or outdoors on the terrace, with a playful red and yellow palette chosen by the finally matriarch

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, Bed, Hanging Fireplace, Bath Room, Corner Shower, Recessed Lighting, and Ceramic Tile Wall. The master bedroom is the only full-fledged living suite in the house; fitted with its own bathroom and a cozy fireplace, it’s the family patriarchs home and headquarters throughout the entire summer Photo 8 of A Family AffairView Photos

The master bedroom is the only full-fledged living suite in the house; fitted with its own bathroom and a cozy fireplace, it’s the family patriarchs home and headquarters throughout the entire summer

Modern home with Bedroom Room Type, Playroom Room Type, Living Room Room Type, Bed, Family Room Room Type, Medium Hardwood Floor, Coffee Tables, Sofa, Pendant Lighting, and Bedroom. The first floor is home to the kids’ rooms, a common area and a sheltered terrace Photo 9 of A Family AffairView Photos

The first floor is home to the kids’ rooms, a common area and a sheltered terrace

Modern home with Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Trees, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, and Exterior. The “Poker Terrace” is the back-of-the-house getaway for the family’s adult children and their friends Photo 10 of A Family AffairView Photos

The “Poker Terrace” is the back-of-the-house getaway for the family’s adult children and their friends

Modern home with Back Yard, Trees, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Hanging Lighting, Exterior, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Shingles Roof Material. Rustic cabin lovers, eat your heart out Photo 11 of A Family AffairView Photos

Rustic cabin lovers, eat your heart out

Credits

Posted By
Studio Bunyik
@studiobunyik
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • SzigetmonostorHungary
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 990