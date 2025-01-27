The Okopod installation uses sustainable Kebony wood to create a custom garden office, offering a practical solution for hybrid work environments. In an era where the boundaries between home and office blur, Okopod’s modular garden rooms provide a separate, eco-friendly space for work. Designer Mattias Brietholz, who wanted a dedicated workspace, chose Okopod for its strong designs and use of Kebony, a durable and sustainable wood from Norway. Kebony’s environmentally friendly, low-maintenance qualities make it ideal for the long-term. Okopod prioritises sustainability in its designs, reflecting the company's commitment to eco-conscious solutions.