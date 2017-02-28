I shared a common experience with these clients: we both spent time living in Copenhagen. As you would expect, we came away from our experiences with a deep appreciation of Danish culture and sensibility. Their house in San Francisco, in contrast, had that annoying center court that was good for natural light, but not much else. We took the Danish aesthetic, our fabulous California sunshine and combined them under a jumbo sliding skylight. The center of the house became flooded in light, air and hygge.