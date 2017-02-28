A Danish Inspired Kitchen

By Benjamin Farrell
A Danish Inspired Kitchen
View Photos

I shared a common experience with these clients: we both spent time living in Copenhagen. As you would expect, we came away from our experiences with a deep appreciation of Danish culture and sensibility. Their house in San Francisco, in contrast, had that annoying center court that was good for natural light, but not much else. We took the Danish aesthetic, our fabulous California sunshine and combined them under a jumbo sliding skylight. The center of the house became flooded in light, air and hygge.

Benjamin Farrell uploaded A Danish Inspired Kitchen through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
The coffee nook is self serve for starting the family morning routine with a jolt of caffeine. Photo of A Danish Inspired Kitchen modern home

The coffee nook is self serve for starting the family morning routine with a jolt of caffeine.

Keep it simple, let the big moves be the drama. In this case it doesn't get much more dramatic than a 7ft x 14ft sliding skylight. Photo 2 of A Danish Inspired Kitchen modern home

Keep it simple, let the big moves be the drama. In this case it doesn't get much more dramatic than a 7ft x 14ft sliding skylight.

On a sunny day, the light paints little pictures from dawn till dusk. Photo 3 of A Danish Inspired Kitchen modern home

On a sunny day, the light paints little pictures from dawn till dusk.

Light, white and bright. - Danish design mantra Photo 4 of A Danish Inspired Kitchen modern home

Light, white and bright.
- Danish design mantra

The open shelves over the sink are clear finished white oak. Photo 5 of A Danish Inspired Kitchen modern home

The open shelves over the sink are clear finished white oak.

The island separates a working side, a cleaning side, a social side and a circulation side. Photo 6 of A Danish Inspired Kitchen modern home

The island separates a working side, a cleaning side, a social side and a circulation side.

False beams put in place solely to hold those awesome Louis Poulsen lights. Photo 7 of A Danish Inspired Kitchen modern home

False beams put in place solely to hold those awesome Louis Poulsen lights.

Credits

Posted By
Benjamin Farrell
@farrellarchitecture

Overview