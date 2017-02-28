A Danish Inspired Kitchen
I shared a common experience with these clients: we both spent time living in Copenhagen. As you would expect, we came away from our experiences with a deep appreciation of Danish culture and sensibility. Their house in San Francisco, in contrast, had that annoying center court that was good for natural light, but not much else. We took the Danish aesthetic, our fabulous California sunshine and combined them under a jumbo sliding skylight. The center of the house became flooded in light, air and hygge.
The coffee nook is self serve for starting the family morning routine with a jolt of caffeine.
Keep it simple, let the big moves be the drama. In this case it doesn't get much more dramatic than a 7ft x 14ft sliding skylight.
On a sunny day, the light paints little pictures from dawn till dusk.
Light, white and bright.
- Danish design mantra
The open shelves over the sink are clear finished white oak.
The island separates a working side, a cleaning side, a social side and a circulation side.
False beams put in place solely to hold those awesome Louis Poulsen lights.